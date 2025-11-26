The Hand2Hand Foundation, a non-governmental organisation advocating for underprivileged children and sports, yesterday donated essential items to Junior Secondary School Lokogoma, Abuja. The foundation provided 20 desks with chairs, 60 drinking bottles, and 500 books to be distributed among the students.

Mr Richard Agbonifo, president of the foundation and a former Nigerian international handball player based in Germany, stated that the initiative aims to support students and improve the quality of education in Nigeria.

“As you can see these children are learning under harsh conditions; with some sitting on bare floors and it is not supposed to be so. This prompted us to construct these chairs, though not enough, but more will be coming soon. Thank you for accepting our donation,” Agbonifo said.

Agbonifo encouraged students to focus on their studies and maintain discipline, emphasising the lasting impact of their school experiences.

Hajiya Ramatu Musa, Director of Junior Secondary Schools for the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), expressed gratitude for the donation and called on others to support education, highlighting that it is a collective responsibility.

“We thank you for choosing this school. We have over 200 schools in FCT but for you to choose to support this school, it means a lot to us. Education is not the responsibility of the government alone but all of us, both individuals and private organisations,” she stated.

Engineer James Musa, Chairman of the school’s Parents Teachers Association (PTA), also thanked the foundation, acknowledging the significant relief it would bring to parents and students.