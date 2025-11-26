The preliminary stage of the Obasa Games 2025 has concluded, setting the stage for the crucial upcoming events.

This developmental initiative aimed to uncover sporting talents who will be nurtured to represent both the state and the country in the future. The event took place on Monday across the six educational districts in Lagos State, with participants drawn from secondary schools in Agege and Alimosho.

Government Model College, Meiran, hosted the final leg of the Education District qualifiers, which were open to students competing in Boxing, Table Tennis, Chess, Scrabble, Ayo Olopon, and Athletics.

With the theme “From the Streets to Stardom,” the third edition of this sporting fiesta, organised annually by Kings Sports International in honour of the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, has seen fierce competition among students across two age categories: Under 15 and Under 18.

Following the conclusion of the Education District qualifiers, students who emerged from the preliminaries will now converge for the chance to stand on the podium and share in the prize money.

Kehinde Sonaike, Chairman of the Local Organising Committee for the Obasa Games and Head of Athletics, assured that every effort is being made to conclude the event in spectacular fashion.

Hon. Ganiyu Obasa, Chairman of Agege Local Government, stated that the initiative, which began as a football event for teams in Agege, has evolved into a multi-sport fiesta for participants across the Lagos West Senatorial District. This year, it has been expanded to include participants from the entire Lagos State.

Obasa, who also serves as Chairman of Kings Sports International, expressed high expectations for the games, noting that they have become an exciting showcase for young talents eager to bring pride and honour to their schools and families.

The games will culminate in a grand finale on Saturday, December 13, with winners in all events, including football, sharing from a prize pool of ₦12 million.