Nigerian rapper Foster Nnamdi China has emerged as winner of #PassTheMic season one.

The #PassTheMic challenge was a whirlwind of emotions as the event fused a range of musical talents, industry veterans and media to celebrate and promote

rap music, art and culture.

The #PassTheMic rap challenge is a unique platform created to promote the rap genre and

showcase the next generation of music talents in Nigeria and beyond. The competition which was open to all emerging lyricists and talents in Nigeria, witnessed

a number of contestants battling for a grand prize and the rare opportunity to feature in an

audio and video rap cypher recording with Nigeria’s hip-hop

heavyweight, M.I Abaga.

Speaking at the grand finale, Marketing Manager, Boomplay

Nigeria, Oluwatosin James Afuwape stated, “Reviving the

culture of rap in Nigeria is a recurring conversation in the

music industry and we are incredibly proud of this platform

and what it stands to achieve in

the eco-system.

Without a shred of doubt, we believe in the prospects of these youngsters and we at Boomplay

will continue to empower and unlock the potential of

Africa’s music ecosystem, as demonstrated with this

platform.”

Undoubtedly, the rap genre in Nigeria has evolved to become one of the country’s viable forms of artistry with influence and acceptance. This has also empowered some of Nigeria’s most prominent entertainment exports, hence the birth of a platform as this to showcase aspiring and emerging music talents in the country and

beyond.

Foster Emerges #PassTheMic Season One Winner Already key stakeholders in the Nigerian movie Industry are

storming Kaduna. The fifth has the theme: “My passion, my creativity ; making a difference for a better

society”

The film festival founded by the cerebral Israel Kashim Audu will have forty-two movies to be screened within the 5 days of the festival aimed at developing the movie industry and build human capacity for the creatine sector in

the state.

According to organisers, there will be master classes like Master Class on Acting and also on Screen Writing

The film festival holds at Kenfeli hotel Barnawa, Kaduna One of the aims of the Kaduna International Film Festival is to inspire and motivate young people by providing them with first hand interface with a variety of opportunities meet with contemporary personalities in the movie Industry and also to promote Harmony and peace among youthi n our communities.

Some of the 42 films ro be screened include Laraba’s Tale, Gods of Odin, 3 days to eternity, Heroes of Africa, Dark

Clouds (feature films ), Notice me, Echoes of uwa, Tear drop in the rain and Nigeria’s maternal Death race, a

documentary.