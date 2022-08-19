Nasarawa State Commissioner for Information Culture and Tourism, Hon. Mohammed Lawal Yakubu, has regained his freedom after spending four days in captivity.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Ramhan Nansel, confirmed the release of the Commissioner in a telephone interview with LEADERSHIP on Friday.

He said the development followed steadfastness and pressure of combined security agencies on the abductors.

DSP Nansel stated that the freed Commissioner was immediately rushed to an undisclosed medical facility in the State for medical checks.

The PPRO futher said Lawal will be reunited with his family after the medical checks.

DSP Nansel explained that security surveillance had been intensified in Nasarawa Eggon local government area of the State following the rising waves of insecurity in the area.

LEADERSHIP reports that the Commissioner was kidnapped by unknown gunmen on Monday, August 15, 2022 at about 9:45pm at his residence in Nasarawa Eggon LGA of the State.