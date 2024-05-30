Ad

The FitMyke Fitness Foundation has advocated physical fitness for mental health, stress and anxiety management.

The foundation made the call at a one day Fitness and Mental Health Awareness programme organised in collaboration with Evolve 360 Gym to commemorate Mental Health Week in Abuja.

Addressing the gathering,a psychologist Aisha Bubah while emphasizing the importance of mental health awareness provided practical strategies for managing stress and anxiety.

She stressed the importance of integrating physical activity into daily routines as a means to enhancing mental well-being.

The guest speaker encouraged participants to prioritize their mental health alongside their physical health.

Earlier, the organizer of the event and founder of FitMyke Fitness Foundation, Michael Oghenemahro Uwejeyan, emphasized the need for such initiatives in raising awareness and breaking the stigma associated with mental health issues.

“Our goal was to create an event that not only promotes physical fitness but also highlights the vital link between staying active and maintaining good mental health,” he stated.

Michael expressed gratitude for the community’s enthusiastic participation. He said “We are thrilled with the positive response and the level of engagement from our community,”

He continued “It’s clear that there is a strong desire to learn and talk about mental health, and we are committed to continuing these efforts to support our community’s well-being.”

He stated further that as Mental Health Week continues, the Foundation plans to offer follow-up sessions and additional resources to ensure ongoing support for its members and the broader community.

The success of this event marks a significant step towards a more holistic approach to health and wellness, reinforcing the message that mental health is just as important as physical health.

Recall that, the Foundation has a long history of organizing health-related awareness programs. In addition to this recent mental health event, the Foundation has hosted awareness programs for cancer and other health issues faced by individuals every day.

These initiatives are part of the Foundation’s broader mission to improve overall health and well-being in the community.