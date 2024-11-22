The When in Need Foundation (WIN), a non-governmental organisation (NGO), has extended relief to victims of the recent fire outbreak in a Federal Capital Territory (FCT) market.

Speaking at an Early Christmas Giveaway and Educational Support Initiative yesterday in Abuja, the foundation’s founder, Dr Chetachi Ecton, revealed that 370 widows, 20 students, and 10 trainees received assistance.

Among the widows, 100 were from the FCT, while 270 were wives of Civilian, Military, and Police Force personnel who have faced significant hardships.

Ecton announced a special scholarship for a young widow aspiring to return to school to pursue her dreams. She encouraged beneficiaries not to let their circumstances limit them but to confront challenges resiliently.

“I do not belong to any culture or ethnicity. I belong to the world. You are me, and I am you,” Ecton said.

“I urge you to believe in yourselves and refuse to be victims of circumstances. I know what it means to be poor and to worry about your children’s education.”

Noah Emmanuel, National President of the Non-governmental Association for Literacy Support Services (NOGALSS), praised the initiative and called for more support for vulnerable populations.

“Today’s programme addresses immediate needs while laying a foundation for sustained empowerment through education and skill acquisition,” Emmanuel said.

“Dr Chetachi’s unwavering dedication demonstrates the power of collaboration and generosity.”

Usman Kupi, the Sa’Peyi of Garki, urged Nigerians to remain patient with the government, expressing optimism about the policies of President Bola Tinubu.

“We must be patient. Every new policy takes time, but I am confident there will be light at the end of the tunnel,” Kupi said.

One of the beneficiaries, Yaldam Samaila, expressed gratitude after receiving a scholarship.

“I had been trying to secure admission to school while caring for my sick husband. He passed away last month, and shortly after, I was admitted. This scholarship is a miracle,” Samaila said.