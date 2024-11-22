The 2025 IPI World Congress and Media Innovation Festival will bring together the world’s leading journalists, editors, and media leaders at the historic Schönbrunn Orangery and Apothekertrakt in Vienna, Austria.

The IPI Executive Board approved the anniversary date over the weekend at its meeting in Munich, Germany.

“We’re inviting the global journalism community to Vienna next October to mark 75 years of defending press freedom as a pillar of free and informed societies”, IPI Interim Director Scott Griffen said.

“This milestone is crucial in the global fight to protect media freedom and free expression as fundamental rights. It is a time that calls for solidarity, collaboration, and reaffirming our values. Together, at the 2025 World Congress, we’ll draw from the lessons of IPI’s pioneering history to collectively strategise on ensuring resilient, public-interest journalism for the future.”

Through interactive panels, workshops, and hands-on sessions with global experts, discussions at the 2025 IPI World Congress will address critical challenges such as journalist safety in high-risk environments, the worldwide threat to journalism from growing authoritarianism, and ensuring media sustainability through innovative business models.

The Media Innovation Festival, a vital event feature, will spotlight a pioneering, global group of digital native media startups and innovators.

This festival will provide participants with a unique platform to explore tools and opportunities in business and editorial strategy that shape the future of journalism. It will focus on innovation’s role in enhancing the sustainability of media organisations.

Additionally, the congress will host the 2025 IPI-IMS Awards Ceremony, recognising individuals and organisations that have made significant contributions to defending press freedom worldwide and supporting the public’s ability to access independent news sources.

The ceremony will honour their bravery and commitment, spotlight the vital work to protect media independence and offer the solidarity of the global journalistic community.