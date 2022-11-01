Founder Medicaid Cancer Foundation and wife of Kebbi State Governor, Dr Zainab Shinkafi-Bagugu, has announced a N50 million Medicaid Cancer Fund to be managed in partnership with Nigeria Cancer Society to support indigent cancer patients and scientific research to advance cancer care in Nigeria.

In a statement made available to LEADERSHIP, the Kebbi First Lady, who is also a board member of the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) said there are 124,815 new cancer cases in Nigeria every year, while 78,899 Nigerians will be lost to cancer in 2022, primarily from breast, prostate, and cervical cancers, adding that “early detection saves lives: diagnosis followed with access to quality cancer care.”

According to the foundation, this fund will help to increase access to clinical cancer care services following diagnosis in Nigeria and advance the quality of cancer care through indigenous scientific

research.

The statement said, Medicaid Cancer Foundation as part of ongoing activities to ‘Close the Cancer Care Gap’ is committing funds to ease the catastrophic effect of cancer on patients and their loved ones in

partnership with the Nigeria Cancer Society. The fund will support the treatment of indigent patients across the country through partner comprehensive cancer treatment facilities. The fund will also support scientific research led by Nigerian scientists to advance the quality of cancer care management in Nigeria and on the African continent.