Following the death of Ifeanyi, the son of David Adeleke a.k.a Davido, a scion of the Adeleke family of Ede, the Osun state Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has suspended political activities for the week.

A statement made available to newsmen in Osogbo on Tuesday by the state Caretaker Chairman of the party, Dr Adekunle Akindele directed all party organs and committees to suspend activities in commiseration with the family.

In a condolence message to the Adeleke family,Dr Akindele described the incident as “a very sad occurrence”.

“We mourn the sorrowful exit of our son, Ifeanyi. We pray for the repose of his soul. It is a sad day but we remain steadfast in our faith in the Lord of the Universe.

“Our condolence goes to Davido, our youth ambassador. We commiserate with our father figure, Dr Deji Adeleke and the entire Adeleke family.

“We pray the good Lord grant the family the strength to bear this irreparable loss”, the statement concluded.