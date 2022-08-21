A non-governmental organisation, AIG-Imoukhuede Foundation, has awarded 40 Civil Servants from different Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) civil servants who won the 2022 Presidential Public Service Merit Award during the 2022 Civil Service Day with a cash prize of N500,000 each for outstanding performances in service delivery In the Federal Civil Service of Nigeria.

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan during the presentation of the cash donated by the AIG-Imoukhuede Foundation to recipients of the award, advised the 40 recipients to continue with the good work they have started in uplifting the values of Civil Service.

She said that the award is a motivator to Civil Servants to perform better, and as Champions of Change in the Service, admonishing the Awardees to be proud as Civil Servants, also encourage and mentor others to work hard because hard work pays.

The Head of the civil service commended the AIG-Imoukhuede Foundation for putting smiles on the faces of the Civil Servants, who have excelled in the performance of their duties by redeeming his pledge of N500,000 each to the 40 Civil Servants from different MDAs.

Yemi-Esan, while advising the awardees to ensure prudent use of the money received, called on other like-minded private sector players to take a cue from the AIG-Imoukhuede Foundation’s laudable gesture, soliciting for enhanced public-private partnership (PPP) with the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF).

The chairman of AIG-Imoukhuede Foundation, Mr. Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, explained that the cash reward was a token from the foundation in recognition of the importance of the civil service as a key stakeholder, but the least rewarded in the country.

According to him, the award was established in furtherance of the foundation’s mission to drive public sector transformation for improved public service delivery in the country.