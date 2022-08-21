Presidential candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Labour Party, (LP), Mr Peter Obi, and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, running mate of the People’s Democratic party (PDP) yesterday attended the burial ceremony of mother of chairman/editor-in-chief of Thisday/Arise Group, Princess Margaret Obaigbena.

She was laid to rest amidst eulogies at her hometown, Owa-Oyibu, headquarters of Ika North East local government area of Delta State.

Yesterday’s event which commenced with a funeral service at St Andrews Anglican Church, Owa-Oyibu was preceded by a service of songs on Friday night.

Top government officials, media executives, captains of industry, traditional rulers and others joined the Obaigbena family to bid their mother, Princess Margaret Onyemakonor Obaigbena, a Knight of St Mary, who died at the age of 87, farewell.

Others who attended funeral service include; Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, Babajide Sanwaolu of Lagos, Dapo Abiodun of Ogun, Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti, Bagudu Atiku of Kebbi and Prof. Charles Soludo of Anambra.

Others were former governor Donald Duke, Prince Ned Nwoko, the Chief of Defence Staff General Lucky Irabor, veteran journalist Mr Ray Ekpo, Mr Mike Ogiadomhe, Olorogun Oskar Ibru, Hon Ndudi Elumelu, former Edo governor Adams Oshiomhole and Dr. Godwin Emefiele.

Also in attendance were; Chief Segun Osoba, Segun Oni, Segun Awolowo, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Mr Jim Ovia, Mr Gbenga Adefaye, Mr Tunji Olugbodi, Nisi Olatilo, Feyi Smith, Executive Secretary, NPAN, Modele Sarafa Yusuf, Brig General Tunde Ogbeha (rtd), Senator James Manager, Dele Momodu, Buba Galadima, Jamaican Ambassador to Nigeria, Esmond Reid among others.

In his remarks, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa eulogised the late Princess Margaret Onyemakonor Obaigbena for her invaluable service and significant contributions towards advancing the cause of humanity.

Okowa commended her for her love and compassion for humanity, saying she had left an indelible imprint on the society.

The governor said: “Mama was a mother to all and I am truly part of the family because I do remember our early days in life. She was always there for us. I know that we feel pains particularly members of the family but let us be comforted because she made her mark and she was a woman that made a great difference.

“She was someone who spent her life time serving God and humanity and was one of those mothers who inspired me in life. As a nurse, I do know that she made a lot of impact in the government of Chief James Ibori and Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan were she served as special adviser on health matters.

He urged the family members to weep not but rejoice in the fact their mother lived a life of great impact and left indelible legacies.

In his sermon, Rt Revd. Godfrey Ekpenisi, Bishop of Ika Diocese, said the late Princess Margaret Obaigbena served the Lord faithfully, lived a life of humility, service and commitment.

Ekpenisi charged the Obaigbenas to let peace and unity reign in their family, urging the people to shun intra family war. He said: “Any man who says there is no God, is a fool”, adding that such a person is suffering from the blindness of the world.