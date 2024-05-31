Ad

Dee Pride Land Circle of Life Foundation had donated cash, food items and other relief materials to 100 widows and aged individuals.

Dee Pride Land Circle of Life Foundation is a non-governmental organisation dedicated to supporting vulnerable members of society

The gesture, donated as part of 54th birthday celebration of the foundation’s founder, Engr Ekundayo Kolawole Oduntan, was held in Sango Ota, Ogun State yesterday,

Engr Oduntan said, this act of generosity was particularly significant to him, as he had never celebrated his birthday since the passing of his parents on the same day.

According to him, “In 1987 when I was at the age of 17, I lost my father on May 30th, which happened to be on my birthday. 10 years after my dad’s death, I lost my mother as well. This tragedy has made me not to ever celebrate my Birthday.

“Now, I want to turn a day of personal sorrow into an opportunity to bring happiness to others who are facing their own struggles.

It is a privilege to be able to support these widows and aged individuals who often go unnoticed and underserved in our community.”

The beneficiaries of the foundation’s assistance expressed their gratitude and appreciation for the much-needed help they received. Many of them shared stories of hardship and difficulties, hence, making the celebration even more meaningful and impactful.

Dee Pride Land Circle of Life Foundation, he assured, will continue to uphold its commitment to making a positive difference in the lives of those who are marginalised and disadvantaged. Through initiatives like this, the foundation strives to create a more compassionate and caring society for all, he pointed out.