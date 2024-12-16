About 115 youths in Ogun State have benefitted from the start-up grants disbursed by an Ogun State-based Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), Abike Amosun Foundation, to make them self-reliant and successful future entrepreneurs.

At the weekend, the beneficiaries, principally youths from Ayetoro-Yewa, headquarters of the Yewa North Local Government Area of Ogun West Senatorial districts, were among those shortlisted by the Foundation in collaboration with the Ayetoro Youths Association after a one-day business empowerment programme held in the town.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the AbikeAmosun Foundation strategically organised the one-day business empowerment programme as part of its strategies to change and reorient the psyche of the Yewa—Awori youths away from business endeavours that are economic sabotage to the country, like smuggling activities, and make them more legitimately beneficial to society.

Speaking at the event held at the New Gbadebo Omidokun Hall, Ayetoro, founder of the Foundation, Toluwalope Abike Amosun, explained that her Foundation was out to principally provide support “and empowerment to members of the rural communities”.

Emphasising the importance of empowering youths with the necessary skills and knowledge to become self-sufficient and entrepreneurs. Tolulope said the programme demonstrated her foundation’s commitment to empowering youths and promoting economic development in Ogun State.

The programme, attended by over 600 youths of the Yewa North LGA, featured training sessions on various skills, including shoe making, bag making, catering, Alaga services, decoration/Arts and crafts, graphics design, and fashion design.