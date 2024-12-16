An advocacy group, Justice for Afe Babalola Legacy (JABL), has said that Mr Dele Farotimi is unperturbed by the solidarity visit of members of Afenifere, led by Pa Ayo Adebanjo, to Mr Farotimi at the correctional facility in Ado Ekiti and the steps they promised to take after the December 20 court ruling.

The group, reacting to claims in some quarters that Farotimi, a human rights lawyer in detained over an alleged defamation case filed by legal icon Aare Afe Babalola (SAN), said it is the courts that will determine the outcome of the litigation.

Dismissing the persecution claim, the body stated that Aare Afe Babalola’s aversion to injustice is legendary and has never trampled on the right(s) of anyone.

The group’s convener, Mr Femi Alufa, and publicity secretary, Mr Rotimi Opeyeoluwa, addressed a press conference at the weekend in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti state capital. They said some people have erroneously painted their fight for justice as shrouded in a weird attempt to silence Mr Dele Farotimi.

They said, “The idea being peddled by misguided, mischievous, and ignorant commentators that Aare Afe Babalola, SAN, is persecuting Mr Dele Farotimi is unfounded and baseless. We are so enamoured with him, yet we are saddened that some commentators have continued to paint scenarios about these cases that are incompatible with the facts of the matter.

“We have come to understand that specific forces insist on eroding the legacies of Aare Afe Babalola (SAN ), who has put in place enormous legacies that will stand the test of time and outlive us all. We are believers in the laws of Nigeria.

“Our tale has been consistent. Our icon, Aare Afe Babalola, was defamed. An injury was committed against him, and he, being a lawful citizen, approached the Nigerian Police for an investigation of the reckless claims by Mr Dele Farotimi against him.

“The iconic Aare Afe Babalola did not resort to self-help or hire goons to arrest Mr. Dele Farotmi, but he approached the instruments of the state as a responsible citizen, and yet some misinformed, ill-minded and emergency commentators are expressing views not consistent with commonsense and simple decency.’’