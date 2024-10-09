The Straight Child Foundation (TSCF), last September, enrolled 63 children out of which about 70 percent are less than 12 months for treatment for congenital clubfoot.

TSCF project supervisor, Bright Amadi, said this to newsmen in Umuahia, the Abia State capital, while giving an update on the successes the TSCF had recorded recently.

He explained the children were being treated at 17 clubfoot clinics in 10 states covered by the TSCF, adding that 90 percent of them received tenotomy in line with global standards.

Amadi noted that the TSCF had been regularly organising programmes on enhancing clubfoot surveillance, earlier detection, and referral for treatment at designated clubfoot clinics.

“We’ve organised one session each on early detection and referral training for health workers at the primary health care level in Warri, Kabba, and Izzi, in Delta, Kogi and Ebonyi States respectively.

Furthermore, he said that the TSCF had made supportive supervisory visit to the Enugu State University Teaching Hospital, Enugu for hands-on training and assessment of clinic operations.