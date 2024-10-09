As World Sight Day approaches on October 10, 2024, Chairperson of the Nigerian Optometric Association, Lagos State Chapter, Dr. Gloria Okoekhian-Ogulu, have raised alarm over the over 450 million children worldwide suffer from eye conditions, while calling for urgent action by the government to protect Nigerian children from avoidable blindness.

World Sight Day is celebrated every second Thursday in October and serves as a platform to promote global awareness on vision care. This year’s event aims to inspire collective action to ensure healthy vision for all children worldwide.

With the goal of raising awareness about the importance of children’s eye health, optometrists and eye care practitioners are calling on parents, guardians, caregivers, Okoekhian-Ogulu emphasized the importance of good eyesight in a child’s overall development, stating that vision plays a critical role in learning, social interaction, and growth.

“Good eyesight is vital for children as it helps them learn, grow, and interact with their peers. The eye is the window through which we can see the world,” Okoekhian-Ogulu told LEADERSHIP.

Globally, many of the 450 million affected children suffer from uncorrected refractive errors, such as nearsightedness, which can hinder educational progress but are easily treatable with prescription glasses.

However, Okoekhian-Ogulu highlighted the persistent stigma surrounding the use of glasses and misinformation among parents, which can prevent timely intervention. In addition, some children experience mild infections or allergic conditions that could be managed with appropriate treatments if detected early, she stated.

In response to these challenges, Okoekhian-Ogulu called on the Nigerian government to introduce a policy mandating eye examinations for children from preschool age. “If every child undergoes an eye examination before starting school, we can detect and treat any abnormalities early, ensuring they receive the care they need to thrive,” she said.

She urged parents and teachers to take responsibility for monitoring children’s eye health and appealed to the government to create an enabling environment for accessible, affordable eye care. “Our children are the future, and their ability to learn effectively depends on their eyesight. Let’s come together to prioritize child eye health and make a difference,” she averred.