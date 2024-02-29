An international charity trust dedicated to transforming lives through education in Nigeria and Africa, the IA-Foundation will host the 5th edition of its annual “Charity Ball and Fundraising Event” on Saturday, March 2, 2024 at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

This year’s edition will be used to raise funds and create awareness to support the 20.2 million out-of-school children from indigent backgrounds, orphans, physically challenged children and the girl-child in Nigeria.

The founder/CEO of IA-Foundation, Mrs Ibironke Adeagbo said, “Education is the bedrock of every society, and it is our collective responsibility to ensure that every child has access to quality education. Through our annual Charity Ball & Fundraising event, we aim to mobilize support and resources to further our efforts in reducing the alarming number of out-of-school children in Nigeria.”

“The children are our future and each of them deserves the opportunity to receive quality education, regardless of their background. I believe we as adults, are in the best position to help nurture and prepare these children for the future through quality education. As such, we are determined to break barriers and ensure that no child is left behind in accessing quality education with the funds raised,” Adeagbo noted.

Billed to be part of this year’s event are the chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the lead pastor of Trinity House Church, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo and a stand-up comedian Koffi Da Guru among others.

Expressing her enthusiasm for the event, Dabiri-Erewa, noted that, “By investing in the education of out-of-school children, we are investing in the future prosperity of our nation. I am honored to be part of the IA-Foundation’s efforts to address the out-of-school children crisis in Nigeria and I commend the IA-Foundation for their tireless efforts in addressing this critical issue and I call upon all stakeholders to join hands in ensuring that no child is left behind.”