QUEAREX Technology Empowerment Foundation has concluded a landmark AI and Robotics Competition for secondary school students in Abuja. The event marked International Coding Week and highlighted the role of technology in education.

Held at Government Secondary School Kubwa, the two-day event saw over 100 students from schools across Abuja come together to tackle hands-on challenges in artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics under the theme, “Engineering young minds for the future workspace.”

The competition emphasised creativity and collaboration in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics), focusing on how AI and robotics can address real-world challenges. Participants engaged in workshops, coding exercises, and robotics projects, working in teams to devise tech-driven solutions.

“Our goal with this initiative is to inspire a new generation of Nigerian students to think critically and creatively about technology. By giving them a foundational understanding of AI and robotics, we aim to ignite a passion for learning and open up exciting new career possibilities,” said Sunday Agbo, Director General of QUEAREX Tech Empowerment Foundation.

“As the world increasingly embraces technology, ensuring Nigerian students are fully equipped to participate in this digital age is crucial. We are committed to providing the tools, guidance, and support they need to develop their talents and solve real-world challenges,” he added.

The event aligns with a recent Federal Government directive to integrate robotics and AI into Nigeria’s primary education curriculum. QUEAREX noted, “AI has been identified as a cost-effective tool to help achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, with the potential for Nigeria to leverage emerging technologies to reduce inequality and drive economic growth.”

During the competition, students created and presented projects such as a “Smart School Attendant,” a “Robotic Delivery Car,” a “Traffic Light” system, and an “Automated Throw Pillow” before a panel of educators, tech experts and industry leaders. Winning teams, including Government Secondary School Kubwa (first place), Africa Child (second place), and Amazing High School (third place), received awards, certificates, and special recognition for their achievements.

The event featured Hands-on coding, robotics, and AI workshops. Collaborative challenges simulating real-world problems.Mentorship sessions with industry experts.

QUEAREX thanked the FCT Secondary Education Board and Dr. Anderson Kolawole Oseh, Director/Principal of Government Secondary School Kubwa, for their support, sponsors, partners, educators, and volunteers.

Their support “underscores the critical role of public-private partnerships in advancing technology education for young Nigerians,” QUEAREX said, reaffirming the foundation’s commitment to bridging Nigeria’s digital divide and empowering youth with skills for the future.