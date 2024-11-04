Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has given more insights into the reason for naming his first daughter, Mrs. Helen Obareki as the acting First Lady of the state after the passing of his wife, Patience.

Addressing a national forum of the All Nations Christian Ministry International (ANCMI) in Eket local government area of the state over the weekend, the Governor reiterated that Mrs. Obareki, was appointed to serve as the Coordinator of the office of the first lady, based on her sufficient experience, having worked closely with her mother as Special Assistant (SA).

The Governor, who noted that the responsibilities of her late wife’s office should not be left to lie fallow, especially her pet-project, the Golden Initiative for All (GIFA), assured that “the scheme will continue beyond her tenure and stands as a foundation in her memory, dedicated to touching lives.”

He stressed that “the choice of Mrs. Obareki as Coordinator of the office of the First Lady, was based on her competence, having worked closely with her mother, as a Personal Assistant,” adding that, “this position allowed her a unique opportunity to understudy and gained experience.”

“Aside from being my first daughter, Mrs. Obareki’s experiences over the years have distinguished her as the most capable person to coordinate the office’s activities.”

He, therefore, appealed to women in the State to extend their support to the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Mrs. Obareki.

Allaying fears of a clash in responsibilities between the first lady’s office and that of the Ministry of Women Affairs led by the commissioner, Dr. Ini Adiakpan, the Governor, explained their roles distinctions.

“The coordination of all activities and engagements related to women in the state falls solely under the jurisdiction of the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Welfare. The responsibilities of the Ministry of Women Affairs are clearly defined, regarding the management of women-related activities,” he explained.

With this, the Governor stressed that “there should be no conflict, ambiguity, or confusion between the ministry’s role and that of the office of the first lady and its pet project, the GIFA.

He, therefore, gave the directive that “all aides to the Governor on women’s mobilisation are expected to work with the Commissioner for Women Affairs to ensure seamless coordination of all women-related matters in the State.”

“Mrs. Helen Obareki serves as the Coordinator of the office of the first lady and the GIFA, which was originally a pet-project of the late first lady, the programmes will continue beyond her tenure and stands as a foundation in her memory, dedicated to touching lives.”