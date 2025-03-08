The Iyalolomo Foundation has provided food relief to over 3,000 women, including widows, in Abeokuta, Ogun State, to support them during the holy month of Ramadan.

The donation, which included rice and garri, was distributed at the foundation’s maiden Ramadan Lecture held at Ake Palace, Abeokuta.

The convener of the foundation, Chief (Mrs.) Aisha Adeola Aina, while speaking to journalists, stated that the Ramadan lecture was organized to reflect on the role of women in community development. She also emphasized that the event aimed to rally support for the governorship ambition of Senator Olamilekan Adeola Yayi, who represents Ogun West in the Senate.

Chief Aina noted that the women in attendance, all from Egbaland, were backing Senator Yayi’s bid for governor in 2027, highlighting his achievements and the fact that his mother hails from Kemta, Abeokuta.

“We are here today for the maiden edition of the Iyalolomo Foundation Ramadan Lecture, and we are also distributing food materials to over 3,000 women, including widows, to support them during Ramadan. Additionally, this event is to show our support for our son from Egbaland, Senator Olamilekan Adeola Yayi. His contributions to Ogun West are evident, and we believe he will make Ogun State even better if he becomes governor in 2027,” she said.

The guest speaker, Fadilat As-Shaykh Abubakr Isa As-Salaaty, spoke on the theme “The Role of Women in Community Development” and emphasized the significant contributions women make to social and economic growth. He also praised Senator Yayi for his philanthropy and prayed for the success of his 2027 governorship ambition.

The event was attended by several politicians and dignitaries from across the state, who also expressed their support for Senator Yayi.