A foundation has been established in honour of the late wife of former commissioner of police in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, Barrister Lawrence Alobi.

The Alice Alobi Foundation focuses on empowering secondary school students in vulnerable communities to acquire quality education through Information Communication Technology (ICT), Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

Members of the Bahai Faith, relations, friends and associates who commemorated the third anniversary of the demise of Mrs Alobi at the National Bahai Centre, Abuja, said she lived an impactful life in the service of God and humanity.

Her husband described her lifetime as a virtuous one for which he will continue to cherish.

Until her demise on 26th February, 2021, Mrs Alobi was a public health professional.