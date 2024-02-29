Facts have emerged why Prince Harry lost a High Court challenge against the government over the level of his security when he is in the United Kingdom (UK).

It appears since his security status was downgraded after he stopped being a working royal, the Duke of Sussex failed to overturn the ruling, as the High Court ruled that the decision was “neither unlawful nor irrational.”

After his lawyers had argued that the way the decision was made had been unfair, Prince Harry may seek to appeal the ruling and “hopes he will obtain justice”, a legal spokesperson said.

He initiated the legal proceeding after being told he would no longer be given the same degree of publicly-funded protection when in the country.

The Home Office said his security on UK visits should be decided on a case-by-case basis and yesterday said it was “pleased” by the court’s finding.

Arguing against the Duke’s challenge, Home Office lawyers told the High Court Prince Harry would still have publicly-funded police security, but these would be “bespoke arrangements, specifically tailored to him”, rather than the automatic security provided for full-time working royals.

Much of the legal proceedings, which covered security arrangements for senior figures, were held in private in December, with the ruling issued by retired High Court judge Sir Peter Lane yesterday.