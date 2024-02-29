Worried by the increasing rate of road crashes involving over loaded trailers and lorries, the corps marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dauda Biu, has urged the commanders to go after articulated vehicles loaded with human beings and animals plying the high ways.

This is even as the secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, has approved the promotion of 819 senior FRSC officials.

Some of the promoted FRSC officials include one deputy corps marshal, Muhammed Kabo, eight assistant corps marshals, 56 corps commanders, 63 deputy corps commanders, 10 assistant corps commanders, 63 chief route commanders, 186 superintend route commanders, 86 route commanders, 343 deputy route commanders.

The corps marshal stated this at the first quarter of the strategy session with commanding officers at the headquarters of the FRSC in Abuja, yesterday.

He said, “Our analysis reveals that vehicles carrying animals, goods, and people, interstate buses, and mass transit systems remain significant contributors to road accidents and fatalities.

“Addressing these specific categories of vehicles requires targeted interventions and a multifaceted approach.”

He identified some other challenges facing the corps, noting that “the issue of non-adherence to traffic lights, particularly in the nation’s capital, is a cause for concern. Such blatant disregard for traffic regulations not only endangers lives but also undermines the credibility of our enforcement efforts. We must redouble our efforts to ensure strict enforcement of traffic laws and hold violators accountable for their actions.”

While speaking on the focus for this year, the corps marshal said: “Moving forward, we must prioritize the enforcement of speed-related offenses such as the installation of Speed-Limiting Devices, and implement homegrown initiatives to address the root causes of road accidents. Collaborating with the judiciary in our operational efforts and engaging with the stakeholders.

“Furthermore, we must address the perception of overzealousness and incivility towards members of the general public. Our interactions with motorists and pedestrians should be characterized by professionalism and respect which should be seen around the purpose of humanity and empathy.”