A community-based organisation in Bauchi State, ‘Wunti Al-khair Foundation,’ has organised a national Qur’anic recitation competition in the state with participants from six northern states.

Our correspondent reports that this was the first time Qur’anic recitation competition was organised where contestants from Bauchi, Gombe, Kaduna, Katsina, Kano and Niger states participated.

The competition which was in collaboration with Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi Foundation was held at ‘The Event Centre’, Bauchi.

The competition is part of activities lined up for the official inauguration of Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi Integrated Islamic Centre next week.

Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed represented by his deputy, Auwal Jatau, commended the foundation for organising the event saying such competition could encourage children to be more studious.