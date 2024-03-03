The commandant-general of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Dr Ahmed Audi, has charged the 177 newly recruited officers of the corps in Kano to uphold the core values of integrity, dedication and discipline.

The commandant general gave the charge during the passing out ceremony of the 2023 recruited officers who went through intensive training in Kano State.

The commandant-general who was represented by the NSCDC zonal commander, Zone N Kano, ACG Sani Ado-Dankaka, asked the new officers to respect the core values of the corps and have respect for human rights.

The passing-out-parade was held in commemoration of the 2024 International Civil Defence Day.

He commended the Kano State government for its continuous support to the corps in the state and condoled with the families of officers who lost their lives in active service.

Kano State commandant of the corps, Mr Mohammed Lawal-Falala, charged the new personnel to embrace their responsibility with humility and dedication.

He also noted that the International Civil Defence Day, observed on March 1 every year, is to raise awareness about the importance of civil protection and emergency preparedness.