An international organisation, Ford Foundation has advised young people to embrace technological skills amid the growing influence of technology in different spheres of life.

The director of Ford Foundation, West Africa, Dr Chichi Aniagolu, gave the advice during his routine visit to the Enugu Technology Hub.

She said there are many opportunities in the technological world, noting that one can stay in Nigeria and earn foreign exchange because of the opportunities in the technological space.

Aniagolu further pointed out that the world is getting more technologically advanced, adding that even the cashless policy in the country provided opportunities for people.

On her impression after touring facilities at the Enugu Technology Hub, she said her impression was positive, saying though the institution was young, its intentions were laudable.

“My impression has been positive. It is a young institution and what they trying to achieve is laudable,” she stated.

The Ford Foundation boss in West Africa noted that if the institution achieves what it has been trying to achieve, it will make a difference for women in the state and Southeast.

On whether her organisation will continue to support the Enugu Technology Hub, she said she will go back and have conversations.

She described the $100,000 they gave to the Enugu State Government for the acquisition of technology skills as discretional grant, adding that women are critical group that they support.

Earlier, the general manager of Enugu Technology Hub, Chudubem Anowor, had said they decided not to make their trainings completely free to enable people take them seriously.