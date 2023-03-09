Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State has revealed that results from Jigawa State were imported into Imo State and transmitted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to iREV Portal on Sunday, February 26, 2026.

The party alleged that INEC in Imo swapped the imported results with the authentic results from the three other local government areas, particularly, Aboh Mbaise, Oguta and Ehime Mbano, where the PDP won by over 80 percent of the total votes cast.

It made this known in a statement signed by the state publicity secretary, Hon Collins Opurozor, which was made available to LEADERSHIP.

The release reads,” Producing fake results for places where elections weren’t held was the first stage. Elections in the Okigwe LGA’s Ihube, Agbobu, Umuowaibu, Aku, Umulolo, Ogii, and Amuro Wards did not take place. However, Senator Uzodinma’s representatives received the election materials for the areas from Imo State INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner Prof Sylvia Agu.

“Results were ultimately written in favour of APC. These faked results were accepted and announced by the state’s INEC, which is very corrupt and tainted and is led by Prof Agu. In the history of Nigerian elections, INEC has never treated us so poorly!

“The worst occurred in three additional local government areas, specifically Aboh Mbaise, Oguta, and Ehime Mbano, where PDP won by more than 80 percent of the total votes cast. Jigawa State results were brought into Imo State, where this morally bankrupt INEC replaced them with the real results from the polling places spread across these three LGAs. On Sunday, February 26th, 2026, the Jigawa findings were subsequently sent to iREV Portal.”

It alleged that by the time it got dark on Sunday, February 26, the following voting units in Aboh Mbaise LGA had been replaced with results from Jigawa State: Community School Okwu Na Akuwa, Community School Ndigbo, Community School Egbelu, Umumbie Hall, Umunobi Umuoshi Village Hall, Umuorobara Hall, Egbelu Ndiegbo Hall, Umuaghara Hall, Umueke Hall.

“In Ehime Mbano LGA, Isi Orie Primary School, Umuopara-Ama Hall, Umuezeala Offor Hall, Obom Umuako Square, Secondary School Umuezeala-Ama, Ukwuegbu Umuaro Hall, Ukwuobu Umuezeala Ogwara C/SUmuagba/Umuoba Hall, Community School Umuezeala-Ama, Umuduru Aro Square 1, Umuduru Aro Square 11, and Isi-Afor Primary School were polling units where Jigawa results were also uploaded and transmitted.

“This same fraud happened in Oguta LGA. For Orsu and Oru East, and most parts of Orlu LGA where elections never held at all, results from Jigawa State were similarly uploaded onto the INEC Server, while their authentic result sheets delivered to Imo APC by INEC for the second phase of the fraud. In Njaba LGA, the INEC Electoral Officer who refused to yield to threats by agents of the APC to do this same thing was abducted and almost assassinated. Till date, the elections in Njaba remain inconclusive.

“In Ehime Mbano LGA, Isi Orie Primary School, Umuopara-Ama Hall, Umuezeala Offor Hall, Obom Umuako Square, Secondary School Umuezeala-Ama, Ukwuegbu Umuaro Hall, Ukwuobu Umuezeala Ogwara C/SUmuagba/Umuoba Hall, Community School Umuezeala-Ama, Umuduru Aro Square 1, Umuduru Aro Square 11, and Isi-Afor Primary School were polling units where Jigawa results were also uploaded and transmitted.

“By the late hours of Wednesday, the writing and rewriting of the results from Imo polling units had been concluded by agents of the APC, and INEC accepted them. That was when INEC in Imo began to cover its tracks, unaware that the internet footprints and many other damning proofs of the criminal subversion of the will of Imo people and bizarre importation of alien results into Imo were firmly already at our disposal. And by Thursday, March 2nd, INEC began to pull down the Jigawa State results earlier uploaded on the iREV as Imo results. In some instances, results written right in Douglas House were uploaded as replacements for the previous ones from Jigawa. In other instances, no results were uploaded at all.

“For Mbaitoli LGA, there were no elections in about eighty-eight (88) polling units, while two (2) polling units in Owerri West and three (3) polling units in Owerri Municipal had no elections. This means that for Owerri senatorial district, elections were never held at polling units with total number of collected PVCs placed at about forty-one thousand, three hundred and thirty-nine (41, 339). Yet, INEC went ahead to violate the clear provisions of the Electoral Act by declaring someone Senator-Elect even when the margin of lead between the so-called winner and the second person was less than thirteen thousand (13,000) votes. This is outrageous!”