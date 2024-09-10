In a bid to tackle youth unemployment and foster entrepreneurship, the NerdzFactory Foundation, in collaboration with Access, has wrapped up the fourth edition of its Youth Transition Programme.

The initiative equipped 500 young people with vital skills needed to thrive in the prevailing job market, as well as providing tools to help them create their own economic opportunities.

The programme, which kicked off recently featured a comprehensive range of online training sessions, including webinars that focused on Digital Workspace Tools, CV Writing, LinkedIn Optimisation, and Digital Workplace Skills.

These sessions were meticulously designed to meet the diverse needs of each participant, ensuring that they not only develop the skills necessary to compete in the workforce but also acquire the confidence to pursue entrepreneurial ventures.

One of the key aspects of the Youth Transition Programme is its emphasis on practical, real-world applications.

Participants were taught how to leverage the internet to unlock economic opportunities and were provided with insights into digital marketing, a skill set increasingly in demand.

With a focus on preparingpp participants for either employment or entrepreneurship, the programme ensures that young people are not only prepared for the job market but also ready to build businesses that contribute to economic growth.

Director of NerdzFactory Foundation, Ade Olowojoba, speaking on the importance of the initiative, noted that it represents the organisation’s commitment to equipping the next generation for success in an evolving world.

“By empowering these young individuals, we are not only enhancing their employability but also fostering a culture of entrepreneurship that can drive economic growth in our communities,” Olowojoba stated.

This partnership demonstrates shared commitment to youth empowerment as the participants transition into their professional journeys.

Organisers believe the youths now possess the skills, tools, and confidence to succeed in an ever-evolving job market towards contributing positively to the economy.