The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has ordered the recall of Dove Beauty Cream Bar Soap (100g) with batch number 81832M 08, produced in Germany, due to a harmful chemical impurity.

In a statement on its website, NAFDAC disclosed that the soap contains Butylphenyl Methylpropional (BMHCA), also known as Lilial, which is banned in cosmetic products for its potential health risks.

The agency explained that the chemical, commonly found in perfumes, has been linked to reproductive harm, including risks to unborn children, and may cause skin sensitisation, leading to allergic reactions.

“The presence of Butylphenyl Methylpropional in the product violates the Cosmetic Products Regulation, as it poses serious health concerns, BMHCA is prohibited in cosmetic products due to its potential to cause reproductive harm and skin sensitisation. It has been banned in several countries, including across the EU,” they said.

NAFDAC also pointed out that this particular batch of Dove soap and several other Dove cosmetic products, such as Derma Spa Goodness and Men Care, have been recalled or banned in various countries for the same reason.

The agency highlighted that these products are not in its database and reiterated the restriction on importing soaps into Nigeria.

“Importation of soaps is prohibited under the Nigerian import prohibition list, and these items are not available in the NAFDAC database. Importers, distributors, retailers, and consumers must remain vigilant to prevent the importation and distribution of these banned products,” NAFDAC added.

The agency advised consumers who have purchased the soap to discontinue use immediately and submit any remaining stock to the nearest NAFDAC office.

NAFDAC further adviced healthcare professionals and consumers to report any adverse effects experienced from using regulated products to NAFDAC via its E-reporting platforms or the Med-safety app available on Android and iOS.