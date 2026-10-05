France will look to maintain their unbeaten start to the UEFA Nations League when they host Belgium at the Stade de France on Monday night, with both sides eyeing a crucial Group A1 victory.

France currently lead Group A1 under new manager Zinedine Zidane and will be aiming to strengthen their position with another positive result against their familiar rivals.

Les Bleus began their campaign with successive 1-0 victories over Türkiye and Belgium before drawing 1-1 with Italy in their most recent outing.

Michael Olise has emerged as a key attacking threat, scoring the winner against Belgium in Brussels before finding the net again against Italy.

However, France will be without several important players for the return fixture.

Defender Dayot Upamecano is suspended after receiving a late red card against Italy, leaving Zidane likely to pair Maxence Lacroix with Jérémy Jacquet in central defence.

Captain Kylian Mbappé also remains sidelined while recovering from a left knee injury sustained against Türkiye, meaning Ousmane Dembélé is expected to wear the armband again.

Zidane has also indicated that he intends to rotate his squad to manage fatigue, potentially opening the door for Eduardo Camavinga and Rayan Cherki to feature from the start.

Olise is expected to remain one of France’s main attacking outlets as the hosts seek another victory over Belgium.

Belgium seek revenge

Belgium arrive in Paris determined to avenge their narrow defeat to France and keep their Nations League campaign on course.

The Red Devils have won two of their three matches, opening with a 2-0 away victory over Italy before losing 1-0 to France at home.

They responded strongly by defeating Türkiye 3-0, with Kevin De Bruyne scoring twice and Romelu Lukaku also getting on the scoresheet.

Belgium, however, face their own selection problems, with De Bruyne and Youri Tielemans both suspended after accumulating yellow cards.

Their absence is likely to force manager Mark van Bommel into a midfield reshuffle, with Chelsea midfielder Roméo Lavia expected to partner Nicolas Raskin.

There is better news in attack, with Lukaku available to lead the line. Charles De Ketelaere is expected to operate in an advanced playmaking role as Belgium look to exploit any weaknesses in a France side that will also be missing key players.

With France top of Group A1 and Belgium second, Monday’s encounter promises to be another closely fought contest between two European heavyweights.

France will be seeking to preserve their unbeaten record and extend their advantage at the summit, while Belgium will be determined to return the favour and leave Saint-Denis with three valuable points.