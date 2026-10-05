Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz advanced to the Japan Open final on Monday, battling past fellow Spaniard Jaume Munar 5-7, 6-3, 6-1 at the Ariake Colosseum.

The world No. 3, who won the Australian Open, said he is still searching for the high-level consistency he enjoyed before a months-long wrist injury. He reached the US Open quarter-finals last month.

“Right now, I’m trying to get my level back. I would say it’s still far from it, still far from it,” Alcaraz said when asked about his form compared with last year’s success.

He said he felt good but was still working to regain his competitive sharpness and match rhythm.

Alcaraz’s victory was far from smooth. He struggled with errors from late in the first set through the middle of the second, while the 49th-ranked Munar fought bravely.

Still, Alcaraz used powerful serves and aggressive returns to keep Munar off balance and running along the baseline. He also mixed in delicate drop shots that impressed the packed crowd.

Munar remained composed and stayed competitive, especially late in the opening set, as Alcaraz sent shots wide and long and recorded four double faults in that set alone.

Alcaraz kept applying pressure with precise forehands, fast volleys and drop shots. He broke Munar’s serve in the first, third and ninth games of the second set.

He then dominated the final set, closing out the match in two hours and 31 minutes.

“I don’t know what happened until the middle of the second set,” Alcaraz said.

“Last year I came here with a lot of trophies… with a lot of confidence. But I’m going to fight for the same result, which I’m really happy about,” he added.

In the final, Alcaraz will face 19th-ranked Jiri Lehecka of Czechia, who defeated Valentin Vacherot of Monaco 6-4, 6-2.