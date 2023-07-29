Fraudulent Account: Danbatta Has No LinkedIn Account, NCC Warns Nigerians

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has warned the public to ignore a fraudulent LinkedIn Account impersonating the person and office of the executive vice chairman (EVC), Prof Umar Garba Danbatta.

NCC added that Danbatta has no LinkedIn Account, therefore, any such account found on social media or any other platform, purporting to belong to the EVC of NCC, is fake

In a press statement, made available to LEADERSHIP, NCC averred that the account was created by some unscrupulous and criminal elements with a view to defrauding unsuspecting members of the public and users of social media who may think that such an account belongs to the EVC of NCC.

It stated that, “we are working with appropriate security agencies to investigate the source of this fraudulent act with a view to nipping it to the bud.”

The commission, however, urged members of the public, and stakeholders to be cautious, and vigilant, while on social media platforms, or in the cyberspace as many of these fraudulent individuals and groups abound, looking for unsuspecting users to defraud.

“The commission has a presence on the Internet with the official website (www.ncc.gov.ng), and key social media platforms. All information about our activities, programmes and reports are verifiable on our website and on our verified social media handles.