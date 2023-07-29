Governor Nwifuru Seeks Deployment Of More Military Personnel To Effium

Ebonyi State Governor Francis Nwifuru yesterday appealed for deployment of more military personnel to Effium to assist in the crisis between Effium and Ezza-Effium people which has lingered for over four years.

Governor Nwifuru made the appeal when he received the General Officer Commanding 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major General Hassan Taiwo Dada who was in his office in Abakaliki on a courtesy visit.

Nwifuru maintained that the state was having security challenges and the military would play a major role in bringing peace to the area.

“We have a challenge security wise and that is the crisis in Effium between Effium and Ezza-Effium.

“I want the GOC to do everything possible to mobilise more of his men to the community to clampdown on the criminals posing as war lords.

“I am delighted and confident that with the kind of person you are, you are well equipped to do the job and do it very well,” he said.