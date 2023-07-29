Seplat Energy Records N140.6bn Gross Profit In H1

Seplat Energy Plc has released its unaudited results for the six months ended June 30, 2023, recording a rise in revenue by 3.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to N278.3 billion, from N219.2 billion in the same H1 period of 2022

The company also declared a second quarter (Q2) 2023 dividend of US 3 cents per share, in line with a higher core annual dividend of US 12 cents.

The energy company also grew its 2023 H1 gross profit to N140.6 billion from N114.1 billion year-on-year. The Company, in its announcement, described the operating performance for the period as solid, given a 2 per cent increase in production, helped by reduced losses on its Western Asset, which is benefitting from the availability of the Amukpe-Escravos Pipeline and increased output from OML40.

Seplat Energy extended the Share Sale and Purchase Agreement (SSPA) for the acquisition of ExxonMobil’s share capital of Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited (MPNU) to preserve the transaction, pending the resolution of certain legal proceedings and receipt of applicable regulatory approvals; and will continue to work with all parties to achieve a successful outcome.

The full-year production guidance was retained at 45-55 kboepd whilst Capex guidance range at $160 – $190 million (previously $160 m) to support the Group’s objectives for the year.

Following the company’s previously announced Board succession plan (25 April 2023), it announced that Eleanor Adaralegbe, currently Vice-President Finance, has been appointed CFO-designate and will succeed Emeka Onwuka as CFO in 2024.