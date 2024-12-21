The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has confirmed that no fewer than 10 persons died and many others injured at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Maitama, Abuja, during the distribution of free food items to vulnerable and elderly individuals on Saturday, December 21, 2024.

The incident, which occurred around 6:30am on Saturday, resulted in a stampede that claimed the lives of 10 individuals, including four children, and left eight others with varying degrees of injuries, the Police stated.

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command, while expressing dismay with the incident, called for strict adherence to safety advisory and procedures about such events, including mandatory notification of Police in advance.

Part of the statement signed by the Command’s spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh, noted that “The unfortunate event took place around 6:30am, and resulted in a stampede that claimed the lives of 10 individuals, including four children, and left eight others with varying degrees of injuries. Four of the injured have been treated and discharged, while the remaining victims continue to receive medical care.

“The FCT Police Rapid Response Squad and the FCT Joint Task Force have successfully evacuated the remaining crowd, which numbered over a thousand.

“The FCT Police Command extends its heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and wishes a swift recovery to the injured.

“In a show of compassion and support, the Commissioner of Police CP Olatunji Disu psc, has visited the victims in the hospital to offer assistance and reassurance during this difficult time.

“To prevent such tragic incidents in the future, the Command mandates that all organizations, religious bodies, groups, or individuals planning public events, charitable activities, or large gatherings in the FCT must notify the Police Command in advance.

“This notification is crucial for the deployment of adequate security measures to ensure public safety and prevent avoidable tragedies.

“Failure to comply with this directive will result in the organizers being held liable for any incidents or loss of life resulting from negligence.

“The FCT Police Command remains steadfast in its commitment to safeguarding lives and property in the Territory.

“We urge the public to collaborate with the Police by adhering to these guidelines and promptly reporting emergencies through the FCT Control Room at 08032003913 or 08060321234.”