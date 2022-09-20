Residents and people of Alatunse community in Ibeju Lekki local government area of Lagos State have expressed gladness over the initiative of the founder of Loveworld Incorporated, Dr. Chris Oyakhilome to set up free primary schools for indigent students in their community.

The King of the community HRM, Oba Muideen Babatunde Balogun and representative Ibeju-Lekki local government chairman Adebayo Lukman at the commissioning of one of the schools at Alatunse community applauded the clergyman for building the school that will be admitting 200 indigent students.

Harping on the importance of the schools one of the senior pastors in the church, Omoh Alabi who is the executive director of the project, titled the inner-city mission for children said the essence of building the school is to give the indigent children opportunity to go to school because primary education is the basic for future education.

He said the innerCity Mission school- Ibeju Lekki Campus is under the auspices of the Chris Oyakhilome Foundation International saying the school is the 12th school to be built within the Network of InnerCity Mission.

According to him, the school is 100 per cent free schools spread across Africa and Asia, adding that Alatunse would be the 10th in Nigeria and the 4th School in Lagos State.

Alabi noted that to deny the children their fundamental right to education is to hamper the growth and advancement of a nation.

“The Chris Oyakhilome Foundation International in its effort to contribute to community development and nation-building puts a great deal of emphasis on education,” he said.

Alabi stated that Oyakhilome have always emphasised that ‘Every Child is your Child, help children, don’t ignore children, if we don’t reach them quickly, if we don’t educate them, they would be a source of danger in years to come.

‘’It is a sustained solution that eliminates the financial barriers limiting children in low-income families from accessing or completing their primary school education; irrespective of gender, religion, ethnicity or nationality.”