Olympic hopeful Pierre-Ambroise Bosse, former world champion in the 800m, has announced his retirement from athletics on Tuesday, seven months before the Paris Olympics. The 31-year-old Frenchman was plagued by recurrent injuries, particularly a nagging right thigh issue that required surgery last year.

Bosse revealed to French sports newspaper L’Equipe, “I’ve tried to make a comeback in recent months, but any attempts at increased intensity resulted in immediate pain. The surgery aimed to improve my hamstrings, and it initially sparked hope and motivation, but this recurring pain has killed the momentum.”

He poignantly shared, “Athletics simply isn’t enjoyable anymore. This tendon issue feels wrong, and the clock keeps ticking towards the Games. At this pace, I realize I’ll never be ready.”

Bosse came achingly close to Olympic glory, finishing fourth in Rio 2016 and then falling short of the finals in Tokyo 2021. He never quite recaptured the magic that crowned him world champion in 2017, though he secured bronze medals at the European Championships in 2012 and 2018.

Missing the Paris Olympics, a home Games, proved particularly emotionally difficult for Bosse. He confessed to L’Equipe, “There were days I spent glued to my bed, isolating myself from the world. Seeing my loved ones was tough because I didn’t want to burden them with my pain. My mother’s dream was for me to compete in Paris. Accepting the end of my career is still incredibly hard.”

Pierre-Ambroise Bosse, a French athletics icon, hangs up his running shoes, leaving behind a legacy of brilliance and heartbreak. His retirement, driven by persistent injuries, is a reminder of the physical and mental demands of top-level sport.