In a fresh move highlighting Afrobeats’ continued global surge, Spotify has updated its dedicated Afrobeats Journey site with new data on the most streamed artists, tracks, and albums of 2023.

The platform, launched earlier this year to celebrate the genre’s African roots and global reach, now offers fans deeper insights into the year’s top Afrobeats performers.

Davido, the Nigerian superstar, reigns supreme as the most streamed Afrobeats artiste in 2023, with his infectious hit “Unavailable” taking the crown as the most streamed Afrobeats track. Rounding out the top spot for albums is Rema’s critically acclaimed “Rave and Roses Ultra.”

These milestones further solidify Afrobeats’ phenomenal growth and global recognition. From Rema’s historic billion-stream achievement with “Calm Down” featuring Selena Gomez to artists nabbing prestigious Grammy nominations and headlining major venues worldwide, the genre is firmly establishing itself as a leading cultural export from Africa.

“The dedication, talent, and achievements of Afrobeats artists are a source of immense pride for the continent and deserve to be celebrated,” says Jocelyne Muhutu-Remy, Spotify’s Managing Director for Sub-Saharan Africa. “Spotify is thrilled to spotlight these boundary-breaking artists who are driving the genre’s continued growth.”

The updated Afrobeats Journey site offers a deeper exploration of the year’s most streamed artists, tracks, and albums, inviting fans to delve into the vibrant and dynamic world of Afrobeats. This immersive platform celebrates the genre’s evolution and impact, showcasing its undeniable influence and promising future.