Stakeholders in the education sector have recommended a minimum of 12 years post graduate experience as a qualification for appointment of principals in secondary schools in Nigeria.

They said this would be in line with the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) career progression where the would-be principal should, at least, be at the mentor teacher stage.

This was contained in a communique, issued at the end of a two-day stakeholders ‘ validation meeting of the draft national minimum standards for senior secondary education in Nigeria.

The meeting was organised by the National Senior Secondary Education Commission (NSSEC).

Stakeholders also provided constructive feedback offering diverse perspectives to enhance the comprehensiveness and the effectiveness of the proposed standards as follows:

“Inclusion of alternative source of power supply in schools to improve smart school initiatives; A separate column should be created for implementing organs/agencies that are expected to take responsibility for strategies; A minimum of six classrooms at inception is strongly suggested in order to guarantee availability of classrooms in the succeeding years should there be budget failure,” they said.