The Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Shehu Mohammed has appointed Corps Commander Olusegun Ogungbemide as the new spokesperson of the Corps even as he ordered the immediate redeployment of four other senior officers.

The affected officers include the erstwhile image maker of the Corps, Assistant Corps Marshal Jonas Agwu who now redeployed to head the Administration and Human Resources Department at the national headquarters.

Ogungbemide, before his redeployment as new FRSC spokesperson was in charge of Command Administration and Strategy in the Operations Department at the National headquarters, Abuja.

Also, former Commandant, FRSC Command and Staff College Udi, Enugu State, ACM Chidi Nkwonta now takes over duty as the Principal Staff Officer (PSO) to the Corps Marshal from Hafeez Muhammed, an Assistant Corps Marshal who has been redeployed as zonal commanding officer, Zone 7.

In addition, the CM Mohammed also appointed Deputy Corps Commander Wasiu Adenekan as the technical advisor to the corps marshal and head of the Corps Information Technology Office respectively.

The Corps Marshal charged the newly redeployed officers to be steadfast in their commitment and dedication to duties, and to share in the FRSC’s vision of making Nigerian roads safer for all motorists.