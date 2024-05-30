Ad

Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) corps marshal Shehu Mohammed has ordered the immediate redeployment of five senior officers, including the spokesperson, Jonas Agwu.

The affected officers are assistant corps marshal Jonas Agwu, the erstwhile public education officer is redeployed to head the administration and human resources department at the national headquarters.

Also, assistant corps marshal Chidi Nkwonta, former commandant of FRSC Command and Staff College Udi, Enugu State, takes over as the principal staff officer (PSO) to the corps marshal from assistant corps marshal Hafeez Muhammed, who has been redeployed as zonal commanding officer, Zone 7.

Similarly, the corps marshal approved the redeployment of corps commander Olusegun Ogungbemide, as the new public education officer (spokesperson).

Before his redeployment, the new spokesperson was in charge of command administration and strategy in the operations department at the national headquarters in Abuja.

In addition, the corps marshal also appointed deputy corps commander Wasiu Adenekan as the corps marshal’s technical advisor and head of the Corps Information Technology Office, respectively.

The corps marshal charged the newly redeployed officers with being steadfast in their commitment and dedication to duties and sharing in the FRSC vision of making Nigerian roads safer for all motorists.