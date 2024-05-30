Ad

Medical committee of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has urged Nigerian pilgrims already in the holy city of Makkah to seek medical assistance from any Saudi Arabian General or Specialist Hospital nearest to them if the need arises.

In a statement issued yesterday through the assistant director of public affairs, NAHCON, Fatima Sanda-Usara, the committee said the advice became necessary as the Saudi Arabian Health Ministry was yet to grant any Hajj participating country permission to start running clinics in Makkah.

The statement added that any pilgrim having difficulty in locating such hospitals should contact any of the National Medical Team members (NMT) as soon as possible for directive and avoid self-medication.

Meanwhile, according to the statement, all NAHCON clinics in Makkah are fully staffed and equipped awaiting approval from the Saudi Arabian government, saying as soon as the host country grants authorisation, the clinics will start running 24/7 in its normal tradition.