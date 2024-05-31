Ad

The new corps marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Shehu Mohammed, has vowed to prosecute a truck driver who knocked down an agency personnel while on duty on Kaduna-Doka Road.

In a statement last night by FRSC spokesperson Olusegun Ogungbemide, the corps marshal ordered a holistic investigation and immediate prosecution of the driver.

Part of the statement read that “disturbed by the rising spate of knockdowns, assaults, and attacks on patrol operatives of the Federal Road Safety Corps, particularly the recent knockdown of an arresting marshal on Kaduna-Doka Road on May 29, 2024; the corps marshal, Shehu Mohammed, has directed a holistic investigation and immediate prosecution of the recalcitrant truck driver.

“The vehicle, a truck with registration number TAK 818 SB, was conveying salt from a factory in Kano en route to Lagos state when he knocked down the operative and absconded. It took the combined efforts of the military, police, and FRSC patrol team to pursue and apprehend the driver, who was at large.

“Given the devastating impact of these knockdowns, the corps marshal has reiterated the resolve of the corps to deepen existing collaborations between the corps and the judiciary speedy prosecution of erring drivers.”

Ad More Details

LEADERSHIP Friday recalls that in recent times, several personnel of the corps have lost their lives as a result of assaults, knockdown, and unprovoked attacks, and the corps marshal has committed to ensuring that adequate justice is served