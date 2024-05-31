Ad

A total of 153 students would be graduating with first class during the 27th convocation of Lagos State University (LASU) in the Ojo area of the state.

LASU vice chancellor Prof Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello disclosed this at a press conference in Lagos yesterday, saying the convocation activities would be held between May 30 and June 6.

Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello remarked that the number of first-class degree students in the 2022/2023 academic session is an upsurge from the previous convocation held in 2023.

She said, “Out of the 8,670 students that are graduating for 1st Degree programmes in the university, 153 came out with First Class, 3029 are graduating with second class Upper Division, 715 are graduating with second class Lower Division, 228 are graduating with a Pass, and 195 are graduating with Non-Classified Degrees.

“I am happy to announce that Olaniyi Mubaraq Olawale of the Accounting Education with a CGPA of 4.98 [First Class Honours] is our best-graduating student for 2022/2023, while for Masters, Olaitan Aminat Damilola with a CGPA of 4.78 (Educational Management) is the best-graduating student for 2022/2023 in this year’s ceremony.”

The VC said, “On Tuesday, 4th June 2024, which is Day 5 of the convocation, we shall be having the convocation lecture titled: ‘Embracing the Future: Navigating the Intersection of Technology and Humanity.’”

The convocation lecture, which will be held at the Buba Marwa Auditorium, Main Campus, Ojo, at 11:00 a.m., will have the former governor of Lagos State and former minister of works and housing, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola SAN as the convocation lecturer.

She, however, noted that as part of its agenda to be one of the foremost institutions in Nigeria and Africa in the area of research and innovation, the institution has strengthened its research and innovation drive.

“By opening an Intellectual Property Rights and Technology Transfer Office under the Directorate of Research Management and Innovation and training our staff in Intellectual Property Management are all efforts geared towards driving and protecting innovative products, services, and ideas amongst LASU staff and students that could add value to our society,” she said.