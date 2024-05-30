Ad

The corps marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Shehu Mohammed, has vowed to prosecute a truck driver, who knocked down a personnel of the FRSC while on duty along Kaduna Road.

In a statement on Thursday night by FRSC spokesperson, Olusegun Ogungbemide, the corps marshal ordered holistic investigation and immediate prosecution of the recalcitrant driver of the truck.

Part of the statement read: “disturbed by the rising spate of knockdown, assaults and attacks on patrol operatives of the Federal Road Safety Corps, particularly the recent knockdown of an arresting marshal along Kaduna-Doka road on May 29, 2024; the corps marshal, Shehu Mohammed has directed a holistic investigation and immediate prosecution of the recalcitrant driver of the truck.

“The vehicle, a Dangote Truck with registration number TAK 818 SB, was conveying salt from Dangote factory in Kano enroute Lagos state when he knocked down the Operative and absconded. It took the combined efforts of the military and Police and FRSC patrol team to pursue and apprehend the driver who was at large.

“In view of the devastating impact of these knockdowns, the corps marshal has reiterated the resolve of the corps to deepen existing collaborations between the corps and the judiciary speedy prosecution of erring drivers.”

Recall that in recent times, a number of personnel of the corps have lost their lives as a result of assaults, knockdown and unprovoked attacks and the corps marshal has committed to ensuring that adequate justice is served.