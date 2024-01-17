The screening and possible confirmation of nine former commissioners by the 25 members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, has the approval of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, the commissioner for information and communications, Senibo Joseph Johnson, has said.

In an interview with LEADERSHIP yesterday in Port Harcourt, Johnson said the screening of the former commissioners was part of the eight-point resolution reached during the peace meeting brokered by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Abuja.

The former commissioners include Professor Zacchaeus Adangor, Dr. Jacobson Mbina, ⁠Dr. Gift Worlu, ⁠Mrs Inime Chinwenwo- Aguma and ⁠Engr. Chukwuemeka Woke.

Others were Professor Prince Chinedu Mmom, Dr. George-Kelly D. Alabo, ⁠Hon. Isaac Kamalu and Engr. Austin Ben Chioma.

The former commissioners had resigned based on ‘personal reasons’ last November in the wake of the face-off between Fubara and his predecessor and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Ezenwo Wike.

Johnson said, “Yes, the governor and the state government is fully aware about the rescreening of the former commissioners. It is happening in Rivers State, so we are aware.

“The most important thing is that the exercise is part of the eight-point resolution reached during the peace meeting at the instance of President Tinubu. We are committed to a peaceful Rivers State.”