A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Hon. Innocent Ajaelu, has solicited the support of the people for Governor Siminalayi Fubara to succeed.

Ajaelu, who made the call in a chat with LEADERSHIP in Port Harcourt, noted that it is not an easy task to govern a state like Rivers.

“Let me tell you something today, it is not easy to be the governor of Rivers State and think normally. He is trying, and what he needs now is the support of everybody. Criticise him when you think it is necessary and advise him where he needs advice,” he said.

Insisting that the shock of his suspension from office may still be there, the APC chieftain said Fubara is making efforts to cover up for the six months he was out of office.

Ajaelu said, “First, let me say Fubara, as a governor, is a human being. Someone who was suspended from office for six months, coming back to that office, has to be very careful. He has to look before he leaps. As a human being, the shock is still revolving around him.

“I believe that Fubara is taking his time so that the so-called mistakes that led to his suspension do not arise. He is taking time to ensure that he covers up for the six months he was not in office. For me, he is trying his best as a human being, trying to overcome what happened and move on.”