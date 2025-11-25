A Magistrate Court 1 sitting in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State Capital, has remanded one Chinagwo Paul Nweke over allegations of cyberbullying, defamation and threat to life against Comrade Chinedu Ogah.

According to the charge sheet No. MAB/616c/2025, the suspect committed an offence punishable under Section 516 A (a) of the Criminal Code, Cap 33 , Vol. 1, Laws of Ebonyi State of Nigeria, 2009.

One of the charges read, “That you Chinagwo Paul Nweke ‘m and others now at large sometime in (October at Abakaliki within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did Conspircle amongst yourselves to commit felony to Wit: 516 A (a) of the Criminal Code, Cap 3Vol:, Laws of Ebonyi State of Nigeria, 2009.

“That you Chinagwo Paul Nweke“m’ and others now at large did transmit a live broadcast via Facebook account of Amarachi Nweke ‘f’ to place the said Comrade Chinedu Ogah in fear of Death, Violence and Bodily harm and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 24(2)(a) of Cyber Crimes (prohibition prevention Act 2015, as amended.

“That you Chinagwo Paul Nweke ‘n’ on the same date, place and in the aforementioned Magisteriai District did intentionally transmit a live broadcast via Facebook account of Amarachi Nweke ‘f which contained threat to harm the reputation of Comrade Chinedu Ogah whom you accused of a crime in the said broadcast and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 24 (2) (c) of Cyber Crimes (prohibition Prevention) ACt 2015, as amended.”

When the matter came up for hearing, Magistrate Sandra Onyibe declined jurisdiction on the matter and ordered that the case file be transferred to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for further advise.

The matter was subsequently adjourned to 9th December, 2025, for further hearing.