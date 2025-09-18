The whereabout of Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, is yet unknown 24 hours after President Bola Tinubu lifted the state of emergency declaration in the state.

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, thousands of supporters of the governor had thronged the main entrance of the Rivers State Government House, hoping to see see the resumption of Governor Fubara after six months suspension by President Bola Tinubu.

They, however, were disappointed as Fubara and his deputy, Professor Ngozi Odu, failed to show up to address the gathering.

Efforts by LEADERSHIP to speak with top aides of the governor, including his Commissioner for Information and Communications, Warisenibo Joe Johnson and his Chief Press Secretary, Nelson Chukwudi, failed as none of them responded to calls and text messages sent to them on the whereabouts of the governor.