Fuel Subsidy: Court Re-affirms Order Stopping NLC, TUC Strike

The National Industrial Court (NIC) has said that the order of the Court restraining the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) from embarking on their planned industrial action subsists.

Justice Olufunke Anuwe stated this, saying that the order as granted on June 5 subsists pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

The court, in addition, ordered that parties maintain status quo and adjourned the matter until July 20, for a hearing.

Earlier, when the case was called, the Federal Government’s counsel, Mr Ochum Emmanuel, informed the Court that the matter was slated for Monday for the claimant to take its motion on notice for an interlocutory injunction to restrain the defendants from embarking on strike.

He added that he was ready to proceed with his application as the defendants had been served.

Mr Marshall Abubakar, the defendants’ counsel, on his part, however, replied that they had filed an application praying the court to set aside its order granted on June 5, restraining his clients from embarking on strike.